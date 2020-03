Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug speaks about the corona virus, the global economy, market volatility, and your investment allocation.

Despite the ban on amusement parks, we are on a roller coaster ride. Buckle up, and tune in for this special update.

Full disclosure: I washed my hands before recording this episode.

For more, visit https://goldsteinongelt.com/economy-business-news/comments-on-corona-virus

