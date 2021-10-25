Photo Credit: courtesy

Israeli divorces are different than American ones.

Jay Hait, a licensed lawyer in both America and Israel, joins the show to discuss the financial implications of divorce in Israel.

Learn what the most common financial mistakes made when getting a divorce and how to avoid them. Every couple needs a financial plan. Jay highlights some of the legal issue about Israeli divorces and stresses the importance of creating a binding agreements. Jay explains his own view on the financial aspect of a marriage and divorce.

