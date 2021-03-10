Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

There is a right way to spend money.

How do you know if you’re spending your money the right way?

Jonathan Clements, founder of Humble Dollar and author How to Think About Money, says money can buy happiness. He explains why it may seem as if you don’t have enough money and what you can do about it. Jonathan also believes in the idea of “Buckets of Happiness,” and explains how people should invest and spend their money.

Investing doesn’t have to be hard

Doug has four steps to make investing easier. The Easy Way to Invest Around the World is a free resource designed for every investor around the globe.

If you need a little encouragement to keep cash on hand, read Why Cash May be More Important Than Stocks.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
