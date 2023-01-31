Photo Credit: courtesy

Nearly everyone has heard of stocks and bonds, but sometimes investors feel that they could profit more from alternative investments.

This week Doug chats with Stefan von Imhof, co-founder of Alts.co, about alternative investments.

Advertisement





Stefan believes that alternative investments are a powerful way to grow your money, compared to other investment classes. Learn about active quick flips, passive buy & holds, and cashflow-producing assets.

Listen to the show to learn about investments that are on the opposite end of the spectrum… the more conservative, but not boring, Certificates of Deposit (CDs).

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show