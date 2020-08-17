Photo Credit: courtesy

If you want to get out of debt, should you pay off your smallest debts first or those with the highest interest rates?

Deacon Hayes, debt expert, joins the show to discuss how to build wealth when you are in debt. He share his personal experience and presents the steps he took that enabled him to get out of debt. Deacon’s proven debt reduction approach may surprise you.

Advertisement



Budgets do not have to be strict or complex, says Deacon. A simplified process is more likely to lead to financial discipline. Learn about the cash envelope system and a one-sheet financial picture to reach your main financial goals.