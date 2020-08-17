Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

If you want to get out of debt, should you pay off your smallest debts first or those with the highest interest rates?

Deacon Hayes, debt expert, joins the show to discuss how to build wealth when you are in debt. He share his personal experience and presents the steps he took that enabled him to get out of debt. Deacon’s proven debt reduction approach may surprise you.

Budgets do not have to be strict or complex, says Deacon. A simplified process is more likely to lead to financial discipline. Learn about the cash envelope system and a one-sheet financial picture to reach your main financial goals.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
