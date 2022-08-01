Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

The funny thing about writing a will is you invest time and effort in its creation, and yet you never benefit from it. If you want to make life easier for your heirs, it is an important document to prepare… correctly. While you work with your lawyer to write a will, keep in mind that at the end of the day, it needs to “work.” By “work” I mean that it needs to make sure that distributing your assets to your heirs goes smoothly and it won’t be challenged by a potential inheritor.

I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t advise on the legal issues involved with writing a will. Nonetheless, I have much experience on the practical side of a will, guiding the transferring of assets to the intended.

After working for nearly three decades helping people receive bequeathed assets, I have three suggestions of things to include/not include in preparing a will.

Listen to the podcast to learn these three practical tips, and then download a pdf that you can give to your lawyer explaining why your will should reflect these points.

Wishing everyone a long, healthy, and productive life.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
