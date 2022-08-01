Photo Credit: courtesy

The funny thing about writing a will is you invest time and effort in its creation, and yet you never benefit from it. If you want to make life easier for your heirs, it is an important document to prepare… correctly. While you work with your lawyer to write a will, keep in mind that at the end of the day, it needs to “work.” By “work” I mean that it needs to make sure that distributing your assets to your heirs goes smoothly and it won’t be challenged by a potential inheritor.

I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t advise on the legal issues involved with writing a will. Nonetheless, I have much experience on the practical side of a will, guiding the transferring of assets to the intended.

After working for nearly three decades helping people receive bequeathed assets, I have three suggestions of things to include/not include in preparing a will.

Listen to the podcast to learn these three practical tips, and then download a pdf that you can give to your lawyer explaining why your will should reflect these points.

Wishing everyone a long, healthy, and productive life.

