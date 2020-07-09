Photo Credit: Pixabay

From 2012 to 2018, an estimated $10 billion in donations to US colleges and universities by foreign governments fueled radical Islamism and conducted espionage and theft of intellectual property. The USDOE in 2019 announced investigation of donations to US colleges and universities by China, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Investigations by the Clarion Project into additional disclosures filed by US colleges and universities after the USDOE announcement revealed that more than $1 billion of foreign donations were not reported under US law creating a “black hole” as to what were nefarious purposes of these foreign country donors.

In February 2020, the USDOE reported that both Harvard and Yale failed to report four years of more than $375 million in foreign donations and contracts. All US college and universities receiving federal higher education funding are required to report foreign donations over the amount of $250,000.

Ryan Mauro, Clarion Project Director of their National Intelligence Network, Shillman Research Fellow, and co-author of this report revealed more in this Israel News Talk Radio – Beyond the Matrix interview with Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon. The Clarion Project is a private non-profit entity founded in 2007. It is noted for its documentary series on radical Islamism, investigations of extremists, policy analysis and work with US counterterrorism and law enforcement agencies.

Ryan cited the role of China’s Confucius Institute and Thousand Talents programs actively engaged in conducting espionage and sponsorship of US professors at Chinese laboratories essentially stealing applied research intellectual property. Note this glaring example.

On January 2, 2020, a Harvard University expert in nanotechnology, Charles Lieber, Chairman of the University’s Chemistry department and two Chinese researchers were arrested by the FBI. Lieber was accused of lying about receiving millions of dollars in Chinese funding misleading the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health about his participation in China’s Thousand Talents Plan while those U.S. agencies were spending more than $15 million to fund his research group in this country. Yanqing Ye, a Boston University robotics researcher, who prosecutors said lied about being in the Chinese army, and Zaosong Zheng, a cancer researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center who was arrested allegedly trying to smuggle research samples out of the US.

Ryan drew attention to the activities of Qatar, a state sponsor of islamist terrorism, funding programs at Northwestern University, creating a campus in Doha, helping expansion of Al Jazeera in the US. Ryan reported:

“The Clarion Project found that the school had received at least $340 million from Qatar since 2012.

The terror-tied “charity,” the Qatar Foundation, funded the establishment of a Northwestern University campus in Qatar. According to the school’s own published words, the purpose was to assist Al-Jazeera, the most influential extremist news network in the Middle East.

Qatar has even funded at least one inflammatory Northwestern University professor, Justin Martin.

In September 2019, the president of Northwestern University publicly condemned a tweet by Martin on the anniversary of 9/11 attacks.

“Happy 9/11. more than 8,441 civilians died in Yemen this year helped by US arms deal with Saudi Arabia & UAE. The US is complicit in far more terror than it has ever suffered,” Martin wrote.

Clarion Project made another illuminating discovery:

Professor Martin had received two huge grants from the Qatar Foundation totaling over $1.3 million since 2014.

The wide-ranging Israel News Talk Radio -Beyond the Matrix interview with Mauro of the Clarion Project addressed the dangers behind the shadowy Antifa movement, Black Lives Matter intersectionality with anti-Israel BDS and Marxist separatists.

Here were some takeaways from those discussions.

Antifa domestic terror group

Antifa espouses anarchism, violence and property damage captured in its Facebook posts and chat rooms. Ironically, it hates conservative “right wing” Democrat figures such as former President Obama and presumptive Democrat Presidential Candidate Former Vice President, Joe Biden. It stokes right wing actions in the cause of revolution against all governments. Antifa – meaning ‘anti-fascist’ A recent Clarion webinar with Andrew C. McCarthy, former Assistant US Attorney at the Southern District Court in Manhattan, who prosecuted the Egyptian Blind Sheik (Omar Abdel Rahman) and 11 other jihadi terrorists for their part in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and plots to bomb other New York City landmarks. The discussion revealed the difficulty of designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist group. It can only be prosecuted for lawful crimes.

“McCarthy noted: The law is not fixated on how organized a group is (for example, compare the Mafia, which is highly structured, to Antifa, which is a decentralized group), but whether it is organized to violate the law.

When asked about the confusion over Antifa being “anti-fascist” and using a moniker to gain moral and financial support, McCarthy warned about the “exquisite” use of language these groups use to gain cover for their violence. He compares the better-known example of CAIR, who are “very shrewd about wrapping themselves in American civil rights.”

Black Lives Matter intersectionality rhetoric and anti-Israel Populist-Socialist “progressives”

Mauro faults the mainstream media for not reporting on most peaceful protesters rejecting anarchy, revolution, and property damage. Memes like “Defund Police” are the war cries of anarchists used to foment Communist revolutions. It is imperative to assist peaceful protesters by isolating ideologues who want to bring down the US system of government. Progressives like US Representatives Rashid Tlaib, llhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attract anti-Israel populist socialist supporters who are not interested in national security. They are viewed by their supporters as having ‘authenticity”, say what they ‘believe’, that provokes angry responses. Many of their accusations are misleading and fraudulent. Ironic, as Israel is a modern progressive democracy.