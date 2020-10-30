Photo Credit: Pixabay

On Sunday, October 18, 2020, tens of thousands of Parisians including French President Macron filled Place de la République protesting the grisly beheading of French schoolteacher, Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee at the junior high school in a suburb. Thousands rallied in other major French cities. The Macron Government is taking this latest jihadist attack with seriousness and dispatch going after those Islamists who fomented a fatwa against the hapless late Professor Paty who displayed the Charlie Hebdo cartoons in his civic class as an example of freedom of speech.

Those Charlie Hebdo Cartoons inflamed jihadists on January 7, 2015 to attack the former editorial offices killing 11; while another jihadist took hostages at a Kosher supermarket, killing four Jews.

The Macron government and most French revere secular education and teachers are held in high esteem in the society. However, this time it appears that the French Interior Ministry and the counterterrorism prosecutors are going after those who are considered “accomplices after the fact” in the commission of this crime shutting down alleged French Muslim anti-Islamophobia civil rights groups and Mosques supporting Islamic separatism in France.

Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin declared: “They launched a fatwa against him (Paty).”

The father of a schoolgirl and his accomplice—a notorious anti- Zionist agitator, head of the Cheikh Yassin association—fomented revolt against the teacher, Samuel Paty, who showed Mohamed cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech. Investigators have discovered that they communicated by phone with the 18-year-old Chechen refugee who beheaded the teacher in Conflans Ste. Honorine and was shot nd killed by French police.

Turkey’s Erdogan, the presumptive leader of a Muslim Brotherhood alliance has declared a “boycott’ of France, a NATO partner saying that Macron needed his head examined for condoning caricatures of the prophet of Islam. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the French leader has “lost his way.” France announced it was recalling its ambassador for consultations.

France’s Jews have responded by calling for solidarity with President Macron, who has called out rising anti-Semitism given the current trial of accomplices in the January 7, 2015 Charlie Hebdo “massacre” and disturbing testimony by surviving French Jewish hostages at the Hyper Casher Market.

Jerry Gordon, a Senior Editor at the New English Review and Producer and co-host of Israel News Talk Radio – Beyond the Matrix reached out to Nidra Poller, American ex-pat in Paris, writer, translator, author, and journalist for her views. She has written extensively on Islamic Antisemitism, murders of French Jews over the past two decades. She was an early investigator in the Mohamed Al Dura “blood libel” propounded by Palestinian activities and leftist journalists against Israel that occurred in Gaza on September 30, 2000 at the start of the Second Intifada ,the subject of French trials she covered involving the France 2 TV news. See her book, “Al Dura: Long Range Ballistic Myth” (2014) . Poller has been the subject of several Israel News Talk Radio – Beyond the Matrix interviews by Gordon and host Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant, republished in The New English Review.

Note these points raised in this Israel News Talk Radio – Beyond the Matrix interview with Ms. Poller in Jonathan Hoffman’s “On the Dark Side” blog post , “The Barbaric Beheading of Samuel Paty”:

• All teachers in France are required to give lessons in Civics including Freedom of Speech.

• The 13 year old whose father complained after Samuel Paty showed the cartoons to his class was not even in the class when it happened – she had been expelled for bad behavior and absenteeism. The father said that Paty asked Muslim children to leave the classroom and that his daughter refused. Two lies: One, she was not even in the classroom (having been expelled), two, Paty said that Muslim children could leave if they wished to – he did NOT ask them to leave.

• Paty went to the police to complain about defamation by the father.

• The father – a fulltime extremist agitator – started a campaign against Paty, with the help of an even bigger agitator, Abdelhakim Sefrioui . Sefrioui was also part of Dieudonné’s campaign office in 2006. Dieudonné is a vile antisemitic “comedian”who has been tried for hate. In 2009, Sefrioui tried to intimidate the rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, Dalil Boubakeur, after his remarks calling for friendship with the Jewish Community.

• In 2010, Sefrioui violently opposed the Imam of Drancy, Hassen Chalghoumi, who was close to the Jewish community and who had just approved a law limiting the wearing of the full veil. The following year, Chalghoumi was placed under police protection after threats made by Sefrioui and his supporters.

• Ms. Poller says that In 2014 Sefroui was one of the organizers of the antisemitic riots against Jews in Sarcelles close to Paris.

• French Interior Minister, Gérald Darminin, is Catholic. His maternal grandfather, Moussa Ouakid, was a brave, handsome, French Muslim patriot born in Algeria, who fought with the French Résistance in 1944 and remained loyal to France during the Algerian liberation war.

• Ms. Poller says that Paty’s murder is a definitive moment in the defense against Jihad and Islamism in France. 80 people who expressed support for the murderer on social media are having their homes searched.

This program is dedicated to Israel News Talk Radio – Beyond the Matrix , host and sidekick, Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant, who is in isolation recovering from a case of the COVID-19 virus. He is in our Misheberach prayers for a refuah schlema, “speedy recovery”.

