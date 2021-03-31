In this exciting, jaw dropping show Orly talks about the need of recognizing the borders of the Holy Land, and other boards that others shouldn’t cross. She also dedicates this show to her late mother BDE who was a courageous and righteous woman, and the qualities she instilled onto Orly. She also explains the struggle to create a government here in Israel.
