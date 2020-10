Photo Credit: Pixabay

Orly shears an old interview with Yehuda Barkan, a good old friend who passed away recently. She also interviews Ilan Ronen, who tries to crate resources, food and opportunities for poor people in Ethiopia. Orly also interviews Phd. Hillel Weiss, who is a professor and researcher Bar Ilan University and the talk about the needs to recognize the rights of the Jews on the Temple Mount in every upcoming peace agreement and the Abraham Accord.