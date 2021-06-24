Photo Credit: Pixabay

Pray to God to give us the wisdom to know what to do. our world is falling on its head, but don’t worry, Orly is here to make sense of it all and straighten your head. Orly takes a stand for woman rights, and she will not let people stomp on woman no more.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Year Of Covid Precautions In Some Of Our Shuls
Next articleA Rainbow Flag in Jerusalem?
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...