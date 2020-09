Photo Credit: Pixabay

Orly talks to David Giles the Nominee for AZ CD9 at US Congress, about the impotence of the upcoming american election. They also talk about Trumps pick for Supreme Court Judge. Orly wants to wish you all a happy new year!

Orly also talks about the craziness idea in the UK. She also pleads to God to be able to pray and blow the shofar on the Temple Mount.