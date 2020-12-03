Photo Credit: Pixabay

Orly interviews Jonathan Davis from The IDC, Vice President for External Relations and Head of the Raphael Recanati International School, about the challenge of studying under the threat of Corona Virus. Orly also prepares us, and the world to rekindle the light of goodness.

