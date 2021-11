Photo Credit: Pixabay

This week Steve and Matt have another update on the last Jew from Kabul – he just won’t go away. Also, the ADL struggles to find relevance by issuing Halloween statement on avoiding gender norms (seriously), more words and less action at the global Climate Summit, in Glasgow, and the Hate summit, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And flying cars are finally coming. Is that such a good idea? All this and more, packed into one short hour.