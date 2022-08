Photo Credit: Pixabay

ON THIS SHOW:

*A Revealed Miracle!

*The Story behind the Story!

*A War With No Sides

*Ukraine, EU & Taiwan

*Al Qaeda

*Why is this ‘recession’ different?

Advertisement



-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec