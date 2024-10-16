Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Estherina Levy Tafrizi, a retiree from Brooklyn who made aliyah just days ago. Estherina moved because her husband is Israeli and wanted to be closer to his family who all live in the south of Israel. The couple live in Ma’agalim, a moshav near Netivot. In the interview Estherina describes the change from Brooklyn life “where everything is at your fingertips” to her new home “in the middle of nowhere” but says she is settling in. The couple have chickens and are growing organic produce. They spend three days a week volunteering at an army base preparing meals and doing laundry for soldiers.

Share this article on WhatsApp: