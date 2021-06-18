Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens by discussing the end-of-the-year pool parties happening in Susya for the regional schools, and the beauty of the national-religious lifestyle she notices in teen girls; first guest is Nechama Greenfield who has been in Israel for 6 days, in Ashkelon. Nechama shares her first few days, says renting an apartment via an agent was a mistake, and her best advice for all olim is “do one thing each day” and if things don’t turn out perfectly, just “go with it.” Natalie next speaks with Aleeza Bracha who has been in Israel for almost 4 months now…Aleeza shares the children’s struggles with Hebrew and how she is speaking some Hebrew at home to encourage them; she then discusses her bureaucratic difficulties in transferring her driving license from American to Israeli.