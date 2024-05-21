Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins the show by describing the Yom ha’Zicharon ceremony at her yishuv; she then welcome Lorne Rovet to the program. Lorne is in Toronto and is at the end of the pre-aliyah paperwork stage. His daughter, Tali, has already made aliyah and is a soldier and is currently in basic training. Lorne describes the pride he has for his daughter, who is Chinese and was adopted as an infant. The aliyah requirements for Tali were stringent, with proof needed for the adoption and more….