Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins by describing the start of the Chanukah season in Israel with the appearance of sufganiot (doughnuts); she then describes her recent trip to the US where she dealt with her aging parents. Natalie’s guests are Nikki and Michael Friedman of Dallas, TX, who made aliyah in June 2021; Nikki is a Math Teacher and Artist; Michael is a Mental Health Therapist and Wellness Rabbi; together the couple has established an online therapy program called “Nafshi” which can be found at: www.nafshiwellness.org/ The Friedmans have 4 children ages 3-9 and live in Beit Shemesh.