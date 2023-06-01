Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Avraham Moshe Fansapurkar of Mumbai, who plans to make Aliyah in June. Avraham is 38, single, and wants to find a Jewish woman to marry. There is a very small Jewish population in India today – only 5,000 Jews. The population of India is 1.4 billion, and is in competition with China as the most populous country in the world. The Jewish population is dwindling….there are today 85,000 Indian Jews in Israel. The cooperation between Israel and India has been growing in the last decade or so, and there is strong admiration for Israel, which Avraham mentions in the interview…not just among Jews but among non-Jews, too.