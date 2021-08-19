Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens by speaking about God and how she mistakenly doesn’t mention his presence of our lives especially in Israel. Next Natalie speaks with Gabriel Kessler, Oleh from New York living in Tel Aviv. Gabriel came on Birthright when he was19, came back on an internship with MASA 4 months later, and stayed. Gabriel talks about his career climb, his entry into the high-tech industry in Israel, and the valuable skills that English speakers bring to today’s Israeli high tech climate. Today Gabriel runs his own recruiting firm OppQuest.