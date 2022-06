Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off by describing changing your goals, changing the way you want your life to look and to be. It can happen anywhere, no matter where you live. It can happen early on, or later in life. Welcome to the show Yael Kaner, Baltimore – Ma’ale Adumim in 2011. Yael created “Bubby-On-Call” a babysitting service, and also has become a Resilience Coach. She emphasizes being positive and being resilient, knowing your worth and your tools in order to succeed in life.