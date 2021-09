Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off talking about the end of summer; her guest is Matt Polani, longtime resident of Beer Sheva, who takes us through his own aliyah in the 1980s where he did the WUJS program in Arad, and then moved to Beer Sheva where he has been ever since. Beer Sheva, the most southern Israeli big city, is growing by leaps and bounds, and has an active Anglo population.