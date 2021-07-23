Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie kicks off the show speaking proudly about the various travels and activities her teenage children are doing independently. First guest is Lou Lassoff from Philadelphia who got his aliyah approval recently and booked his flight for Aug. 24th; Lou will be settling in Pardes Chana and plans to enroll in Hebrew Ulpan, and find a job doing “whatever it takes.” He stressed the need to “be humble” when making this life change to the Holy Land. Next up we visit with Aleeza Bracha in Pardes Chana who is trying to get her children and all new olim to qualify as “special education” students for being non-Hebrew speakers. This will give them with more attention, tutors, and small classes. Good luck, Aleeza!