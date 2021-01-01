Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins by comparing 1970s Soviet Union to present-day Israel, and reflecting on the abundance of the Holy Land; then Natalie speaks with Tzvi Ophir, English teacher from the UK, who made aliyah in 1970 at the age of eight. Tzvi discusses his own aliyah, being a teacher, and his youngest son who has Down’s Syndrome, and talks about the wonderful care and services in Israel. Next guest is Nechama Stein, 19, in Milwaukee who will be making aliyah soon and joining her four siblings here.