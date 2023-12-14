Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Kim Bash Reatory Extraordaire; Kim tells us about the olim she works with, the challenges, the desires, what is important in finding a new home, how finding a community is more important than the actual house, and more. Regarding trends in current N. American aliyah, Kim says “if you cannot walk around with a kipah on your head, what are you doing there?” It’s time to Come Home. For questions contact Kim at KimBashRealEstate.com or email Natalie at [email protected]