Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins the show recounting her own aliyah when her children were toddlers and she lived on a kibbutz. That was 16 years ago. First guest, Bluma Ekshtut who made aliyah with her husband and children in 2016, from Dallas to Karnei Shomron. Bluma explained how as a non-religious Jew, raising her children in Israel was like giving them a gift. Next up Zevi Rosenzweig who made aliyah January 2021, from Toronto to Mod’iin. Zevi explained the process of letting the kids “find their way” and the pros and cons with moving to an Anglo community. Final guest, Ezra Ridgely, who made aliyah just 2 weeks ago, and is seeing god’s hand helping him in all these little ways.