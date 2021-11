Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins the show reflecting on her oldest child’s birthday, and how her children has really been fully raised in Israel. Natalie’s first guest is Freida Katz, a young woman from Texas who came to Israel on a Gap Year program and decided to stay…Freida is now attending the University of Ariel and discusses how she made that decision and what college life is like in Israel. Next up, Zezy Fuld who catches us up on life in Beit Shemesh, finding a new job, and more.