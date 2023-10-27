Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie talks during her morning walk, and touches upon her feelings about her arab neighbors, her attitude about her life and her positive feelings about things until recently; she addreses the problems with those who stay silent during a clash such as this war; Natalie interviews ex-Canadian Lauren Isaacs, 26, a lifelong Israeli advocate who moved to Israel 3 years ago and became a popular tour guide; Lauren describes her life now in Jerusalem, how people are helping each other, and how there is no tourism and she is washing dishes in a hotel for work.