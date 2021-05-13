Natalie opens by discussing the war being waged on Israel and the displaced families staying temporarily in her yishuv; First guest Zezy Fuld who discusses his family’s experience in the shelter, and the current US leadership; next, Natalie speaks with Joey Kelman from Har Nof, a medic with Rescuers Without Borders, serving in the southern communities reinforcing the local first responders and supporting the soldiers stationed along the Gaza border who are exhausted – they need helmets and vests – visit www.hatzalah.org.il; Aleeza Bracha from Pardes Chana tells of the way Israelis are flexible out of necessity, her upcoming first Shavuot in Israel.
