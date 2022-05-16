Photo Credit: NATALIE SOPINSKY

Natalie starts off by describing her mom’s recent visit to Israel and a batch of letters she saved from Natalie’s year abroad in 1991-92, in which Natalie described her life in Israel as a student; first guest Cynthia Melenson (Utah – Omer) 2015; Cynthia lives with her husband in Ganei Omer and describes her retirement community and the joy she has living in Israel; She struggles not knowing much Hebrew but aside from that, is quite happy. Next guest Shaby Heltay (Toronto – Ramot) 2015 chef of Indian kosher cuisine (www.spicykosher.com) moved to Israel with husband Evan and four young children and had a 5th; says the key to successfully making it here is finding the right community.