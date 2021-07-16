Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off by describing the change in life during the Nine Days in her community; First guest is Real Estate agent Simmy Cohen who made aliyah from the Five Towns 11 years ago and lives in Mod’iin; Simi explained that buying a house is smarter than renting, even if the house and neighborhood don’t work out after the first year or two. She explains that any property in Israel is “hot” because it is the one place all Jews want to live. To contact Simmy with questions find her on www.facebook.com/simmy.cohenaminov

Next Natalie speaks with Kevin Klagge of Hollywood Florida, who will be moving to Israel in the next few weeks with his wife Leah and five children. Kevin spoke of living in a bubble in the US, and how he noticed it when in the courtroom, the jurors were questioning him about his kipah. He realized the only place to live with integrity as an observant Jew is in Israel.