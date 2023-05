Photo Credit: Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie shares her thoughts and experiences of Memorial Day, Yom Ha’Zicharon and explains how the changeover to Independence Day “Yom Ha’atzmaut” is very unique. She also discusses how her small yishuv is building on the surrounding hills and how you can be involved. Listen to the “Golani” IDF song Natalie adds to the episode as she makes you feel a part of Israeli life on this special day. To contact natalie: Natalie@israelnewstalkradio.com