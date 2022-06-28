Photo Credit: Pixabay

The show opens up with the sounds of Summer, as Natalie records poolside during her morning shift. This show features Natalie speaking at different sections throughout the day….her early morning walk around the yishuv, a ride in the car. At one point we can hear the birds and the roosters, and even some dogs that are chasing Natalie. She shares advice about life in Israel, the financial adjustments, the “do life” attitude she adopted early on, the lack of family support, job security, but the benefits of easy vacations and simplicity.