Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks directly in this episode about the various aspects of life now as the Jewish Nation is in the third week of war; Why the national mourning is going on – providing an explanation of Shivah, the Jewish seven day mouring period; Natalie describes the heightened security status of the communities in Yehuda and Shomron; the differences between the different islamic arab groups in Israel; the volunteering efforts of Israelis during this time, and the work being done by Rescuers Without Borders visit www.hatzalah.org.il