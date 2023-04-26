Photo Credit: Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie speaks with Sarah Kramer, a Brooklyn woman planning on making Aliyah. Sarah is in her 60s, is a single mother and grandmother, and has a straightforward style. She tells listeners directly “there is no future for Jews in the United States” and continues describing the crime and political climate run by liberals and “woke” leaders. She explains that regarding crime, there is no jail except for murder….so in New York, crime is not punished! Time for Jews to leave New York…but they are going where? to FLORIDA. Big mistake. Come home. Come to Israel. Israel turns 75 this week and there is no better time to come home.