Natalie opens by sharing her thoughts of Pesach cleaning….a very daunting task, but once you get going, just like any other large undertaking – like making aliyah – it moves forward.

Natalie’s first guest is Jeff Dahan, (Connecticut – Renana 2018); Jeff tells his aliyah story, he came first, his wife and children came later. Smart. Next, Natalie meets up with Aleeza Bracha Ben Shalom, who made aliyah with her family a few weeks ago and was on the show when in the Corona hotel. Hear Aliyah’s “house adventures”, and hear first hand how important it is to be flexible if things are surprising or disappointing. Change is ok. Be ready to pivot if necessary. Moving to Israel, just like moving anywhere, is challenging.