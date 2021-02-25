Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens the show talking about Purim, how it is such a “high” in Israel, and the mitzvah of giving mishloach manot; Her first guest is Lenny Goldberg NY-Jlm 1985, who became interested in Judaism after hearing Rabbi Meir Kahane z”l speak at a University campus in the 1980s. Lenny then moved to Israel, learned in Yeshivah, got married and had 8 children. He mentions the importance of the Hebrew Bible the Tanach. Catch his bible class at chat.whatsapp.com/DYdfRcOLgCl7ccQI0AbvyN

Natalie’s second guest is David Brenner, Founder of PartnersInAliyah, who discusses the current challenges facing olim i.e. the airport is closed, there are rescue flights, new permissions are needed. He stresses not waiting, because aliyah is getting harder.