Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off by describing the rainy season, how in Israel nobody complains about the rain; first guest Aaron Friedman, Chicago – Efrat 2013; Aaron speaks of his upbringing and his latest acquisition, a dog, who is part of the search and rescue dog unit of Gush Etzion. www.israeldogunit.com/Activities_en.html. Last, Zezy Fuld joins the show and he and Natalie argue about the “sale” of aliyah, who it’s geared to and why.