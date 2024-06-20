Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie recounts the successful rescue mission where the IDF extracted four hostages from Gaza…extraordinary! We hear a conversation between Natalie & Lauren Isaacs who made aliyah in 2020 and became a Tour Guide.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNearly 15% of Israeli-Arabs want Hamas to Govern Gaza
Next article18JUNE2024 – Political Hitman [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com