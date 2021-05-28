Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins by describing her end-of-the year Senior class trip with her son and how the school’s values are fundamental and devoid of materialism; Natalie continues in the 1st segment discussing the recent war, and the Pro-Israel rallies around the world, and how weak the jews are outside of Israel how they are being advised to hide their Jewish symbols and are being urged to train in martial arts to defend themselves; first guest is Kevin Ross (Philadelphia – Efrat 2020), who describes his reason for moving to Israel and continuing the Jewish line here; next guest Aleeza Bracha (Phila- Pardes Chana 2021) who describes her summer plans and her reason to leave the US when she saw the antisemitism on the rise.