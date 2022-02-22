Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90

Natalie opens be discussing her work with the 2nd hand store and how she has found meaningful work in Israel; meet David Hyatt (L.A. – Ma’alot) who made aliyah in 1995 with his wife whom he met in Israel. David first came to Israel as a student working on his Master’s Degree in English Literature. He discusses how there is a cultural “gap” between him and his Israeli neighbors and friends. Next up, Elisheva Hyatt, a French immigrant, explains how SHE came to Israel as a kibbutz volunteer and met David at the Hebrew University. Natalie finishes the show discussing more about meaningful work and leading a meaningful life in Israel.

