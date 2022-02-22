Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90
Friends and family celebrate the arrival of more than 200 French Jews who made Aliyah, at Ben Gurion International Airport on July 20, 2016.

Natalie opens be discussing her work with the 2nd hand store and how she has found meaningful work in Israel; meet David Hyatt (L.A. – Ma’alot) who made aliyah in 1995 with his wife whom he met in Israel. David first came to Israel as a student working on his Master’s Degree in English Literature. He discusses how there is a cultural “gap” between him and his Israeli neighbors and friends. Next up, Elisheva Hyatt, a French immigrant, explains how SHE came to Israel as a kibbutz volunteer and met David at the Hebrew University. Natalie finishes the show discussing more about meaningful work and leading a meaningful life in Israel.

 

