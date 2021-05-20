Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens by discussing the coming of Summer the end of the war; first guest Nechama Greenfield making Aliyah from Teaneck to Ashkelon in June; Nechama is more motivated then ever to come, despite the war and the rocket attacks on her Ashkelon; next Zezy Fuld and Natalie talk about the political atmosphere in the US and the growing antisemitism; Third up is Lou Lassoff from Philadelphia making aliyah in August to Pardes Channa and not deterred in the least despite some of his friends telling him to delay his aliyah.