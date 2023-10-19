Photo Credit: Natalie

Natalie describes aspects of life now; her boys and the daily phone call; chessed activies in her yishuv: ongoing death notices and funeral announcements; security updates, patrols, drills; social media; the work of the medics and the state of the yishuvim; David Brenner joins the show with his activities taking his son to base up north, delivering equipment to different army bases, guarding over Shabbat in a farm on the outskirts, his view of the security situation for the yishuvim. Requests for prayers are real and ongoing!