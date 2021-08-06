Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins the show recounting a recent book she read about living life as a Jew in the US, in a gentile community and compares it to life in Israel; Natalie’s guest is Gillia Posner who made aliyah at age 35 in 2006 from NYC and lives in Jerusalem. She met her husband 6 months after living in Israel and today, the couple has a beautiful family of 3 children. Gilia tells the story how she became a licensed real estate agent, and for the past several years has been running her own business “Dwellings in Jerusalem” a real estate agency helping people buy and sell properties all over Israel. www.janglo.net gilia@giliaposner.com