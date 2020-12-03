Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie starts off describing her winter cold, and the new baseball stadium being built in her community; Speaks with Nechama Stein, 19 year old in Wisconsin, starting the aliyah process; Then speaks with Nichoma Ceasar, 35 year old Oleh in Tekoa, who moved to Israel 7 years ago. Both guests found Natalie in a Hebrew “pilot” she is involved with, to help train a new hebrew teacher. Lots of ways to meet new people and make new friends in Israel….

*DUE TO TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES THE SHOW IS SHORTER THEN USUAL*