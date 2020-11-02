Photo Credit: Pixabay

Why does G-d test us? When we learn about our great leaders, we see that their lives would not be described as easy. In fact, they were often full of tremendous challenge. We are told about our forefather Avraham that he was given 10 Tests. What is the purpose of the tests and challenges that we go through in life? In what way to tests bring out our inner greatness?

Listen to Soul Talk and learn how to celebrate your challenges and win your very own soulympics!

