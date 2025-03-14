Photo Credit: Pixabay

Why is it so hard to get along? This is true in our relationships and definitely true as a nation. Unity is a wonderful idea, yet in practice seems so hard to achieve. On an interpersonal level, how can we get along with someone who has such different opinions and such a different way of seeing important issues? Is there a way to be so different, and still have unity?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to uncover a way to celebrate the joy of being one, yet not the same.

