Photo Credit: Pixabay

Every holiday has its unique nature. They iconic symbol of Chanukah is the menorah with it’s glowing lights. In addition to the traditional explanations for our celebration of this holiday, what is the significance of Chanukah? There are life-changing concepts integral to this holiday that can transform our lives. Join Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to tap into the deeper elements of Chanukah that will enlighten your week and your life.

