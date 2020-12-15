Photo Credit: Pixabay

Every holiday has its unique nature. They iconic symbol of Chanukah is the menorah with it’s glowing lights. In addition to the traditional explanations for our celebration of this holiday, what is the significance of Chanukah? There are life-changing concepts integral to this holiday that can transform our lives. Join Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to tap into the deeper elements of Chanukah that will enlighten your week and your life.

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHanukkah & Missionaries – Phantom Nation [audio]
Next articleIs Hanukka the Celebration of the Downfall of Secular Judaism? – Israel Unplugged [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...