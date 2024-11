Photo Credit: Pixabay

“Life is Scary” is a line I’ve heard a lot lately. There is a lot to be afraid of. No one knows for certain what the future holds and that everything will be “ok.” What do we do with fear? How can we use it as a tool to help us instead of being swallowed into a bottomless pit of “What if’s?” Listen to Soul Talk to learn about Fear: If you can’t stop it, use it. Here’s How!

